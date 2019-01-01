iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia
iClick Interactive Asia Questions & Answers
The latest price target for iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ: ICLK) was reported by Benchmark on May 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.00 expecting ICLK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 200.39% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ: ICLK) was provided by Benchmark, and iClick Interactive Asia maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of iClick Interactive Asia, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for iClick Interactive Asia was filed on May 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest iClick Interactive Asia (ICLK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $8.00 to $2.00. The current price iClick Interactive Asia (ICLK) is trading at is $0.67, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
