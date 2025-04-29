April 29, 2025 2:28 PM 2 min read

What's Going On With IBM Stock Today?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

IBM IBM shares edged higher on Tuesday as the company raised its quarterly dividend and unveiled a new AI-focused collaboration with Box Inc. BOX.

IBM bumped up its regular quarterly cash dividend to $1.68 per share, scheduled for payment on June 10, 2025, to shareholders on record as of May 9.

This marks the 30th consecutive year the tech giant has raised its dividend, maintaining a streak of uninterrupted payouts since 1916.

IBM also announced a strategic expansion of its partnership with Box to advance enterprise-grade artificial intelligence adoption.

Also Read: IBM Commits $30 Billion To R&D In US, Eyes Next-Level Advances In Mainframes And Quantum Computing

The effort centers on integrating Box AI with IBM’s watsonx platform to boost productivity through intelligent content management across highly regulated sectors.

The integration enables Box customers to deploy Box AI enhanced by IBM’s watsonx.ai tools, including access to IBM’s open-source Granite models and Meta’s Llama models.

This aims to streamline tasks like document automation, data extraction,= and content analysis, helping organizations unlock insights from unstructured enterprise data.

IBM itself has adopted Box AI internally, embedding the tools into its employee workflows.

Meanwhile, Box has implemented IBM’s watsonx.governance to oversee its AI lifecycle, ensuring compliance and transparency. The company continues to rely on Red Hat OpenShift, also under IBM’s umbrella, for agile cloud deployment of its AI tools.

The companies emphasized the importance of responsible AI. “We’re empowering enterprises to harness AI responsibly and at scale,” said Aaron Levie, Box’s CEO.

Rob Thomas, IBM’s senior vice president of Software, highlighted the partnership’s goal to embed AI seamlessly into operational workflows to enhance productivity.

The Box AI with IBM watsonx solution is now available to Box Enterprise Advanced customers through Box AI Studio and APIs.

IBM is a certified reseller of Box offerings that include AI functionality, providing clients direct access to IBM’s enterprise AI model family.

IBM Price Action: IBM shares are trading higher by 1.40% to $239.46 at publication Tuesday.

Read Next:

