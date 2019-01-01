IAC/InterActive (NASDAQ:IAC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-2.720
Quarterly Revenue
$1.3B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.3B
Earnings History
IAC/InterActive Questions & Answers
When is IAC/InterActive (NASDAQ:IAC) reporting earnings?
IAC/InterActive (IAC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for IAC/InterActive (NASDAQ:IAC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.74, which beat the estimate of $0.64.
What were IAC/InterActive’s (NASDAQ:IAC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $767.4M, which beat the estimate of $757.9M.
