Hygeia Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd is an oncology healthcare group in China. The company operates in three segments, namely Hospital Business, Radiotherapy Business, and Hospital Management Business. The company generates revenues by operating private for-profit hospitals it owns and provides a wide range of oncology healthcare services and other healthcare services; provision of radiotherapy center consulting services, licensing of its proprietary SRT equipment, and provision of maintenance and technical support services with its proprietary SRT equipment; and managing and operating, and receiving management fees from, private not-for-profit hospitals in which it holds organizer's interest. All of its revenues come from China.