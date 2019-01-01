QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Hygeia Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd is an oncology healthcare group in China. The company operates in three segments, namely Hospital Business, Radiotherapy Business, and Hospital Management Business. The company generates revenues by operating private for-profit hospitals it owns and provides a wide range of oncology healthcare services and other healthcare services; provision of radiotherapy center consulting services, licensing of its proprietary SRT equipment, and provision of maintenance and technical support services with its proprietary SRT equipment; and managing and operating, and receiving management fees from, private not-for-profit hospitals in which it holds organizer's interest. All of its revenues come from China.

Hygeia Healthcare Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hygeia Healthcare Holding (HYHHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hygeia Healthcare Holding (OTCPK: HYHHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hygeia Healthcare Holding's (HYHHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hygeia Healthcare Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Hygeia Healthcare Holding (HYHHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hygeia Healthcare Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Hygeia Healthcare Holding (HYHHF)?

A

The stock price for Hygeia Healthcare Holding (OTCPK: HYHHF) is $

Q

Does Hygeia Healthcare Holding (HYHHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hygeia Healthcare Holding.

Q

When is Hygeia Healthcare Holding (OTCPK:HYHHF) reporting earnings?

A

Hygeia Healthcare Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hygeia Healthcare Holding (HYHHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hygeia Healthcare Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Hygeia Healthcare Holding (HYHHF) operate in?

A

Hygeia Healthcare Holding is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.