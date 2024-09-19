LyondellBasell & Dacia Develop Recycled Solution for Duster Model

Lyondellbasell Industries N.V. LYB and Dacia recently partnered on the external design of the All-New Dacia Duster. The vehicle, known for its rugged elegance, now includes the durable "Starkle" material, owing to LYB's CirculenRecover portfolio. These innovative CirculenRecover polypropylene (PP) compounds utilize recycled materials and add a distinctive look to the All-New Duster model.

The development of CirculenRecover polymers demonstrates LYB's constant dedication to creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. The innovative material not only improves the appearance of vehicles but also aligns with LYB customers' sustainability objectives.

The CirculenRecover polymer, a PP compound containing 20% recycled PP obtained through mechanical recycling, is created from post-industrial waste removed from the manufacturing process of items such as flexible packaging. Compared to virgin materials, this reduces CO2 emissions, demonstrating Dacia's commitment to sustainability. It is included in Dacia's "Starkle" material, which is utilized in exterior pieces like bumpers, trims and body side moldings on the All-New Duster model. The polymers not only function well on automobile exteriors but also provide a mold-in-color special effect with particles that showcase the usage of recycled content. This single-material solution removes additional steps, improves design efficiency and has the potential to increase part recyclability.

The All-New Dacia Duster showcases whether sustainability and modern design can coexist. LYB and Dacia are collaborating to set a new benchmark for automotive design and inspire the industry to embrace a more sustainable future.

Shares of LyondellBasell have lost 4% over the past year compared with a 4.3% decline of its industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For the third quarter, LyondellBasell expects margins to gain from the lower costs of natural gas and natural gas liquids used in its North American and Middle Eastern production against higher oil-based expenses in most other locations. With the ongoing summer driving season, oxyfuel margins are projected to stay higher than historical levels because of high octane premiums.

LYB intends to operate its assets in line with market demand in the third quarter, with average operating rates of 85% for North American olefins and polyolefins (O&P) assets, 80% for European O&P assets and 75% for Intermediates & Derivatives.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Price and Consensus LyondellBasell Industries N.V. price-consensus-chart | LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Quote

LYB's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

LYB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO and Hawkins, Inc. HWKN.

Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.9%. The company's shares have soared 111.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eldorado's current-year earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 136.8%. EGO, a Zacks Rank #1 stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 430.3%. The company's shares have rallied roughly 71.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hawkins' current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $4.14, indicating a rise of 15.3% from year-ago levels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWKN's current fiscal-year earnings has increased 12.8% in the past 60 days. HWKN, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, has rallied around 99.1% in the past year.

