Huize Holding Limited HUIZ shares are trading higher in the premarket session on Friday.

The Chinese online insurance product and service platform reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of two cents, up from the prior year’s loss of 20 cents. Quarterly sales rose to $55.38 million, up from $38.94 million a year earlier.

In the second quarter, Huize’s first-year premiums surged 73.1% year over year to 1.127 billion Chinese yuan ($158.316 million), while gross written premiums rose 34.4% to 1.796 billion yuan.

Cunjun Ma, founder and CEO of Huize, said, “We are pleased to deliver another quarter of remarkable results, with operating revenue hitting a 3-year high of 397 million yuan and GAAP net profit attributable to common shareholders of 10.9 million yuan.”

Total revenue climbed 40.2% year over year, driven by robust client growth and efficiency gains.

The expense-to-income ratio dropped sharply to 23.9% from 40.5% a year earlier, reflecting AI-driven cost optimization.

As of June 30, 2025, the company had served 11.4 million clients and partnered with 146 insurers globally, reporting a GAAP net profit of 10.9 million yuan.

As of June 30, 2025, cash and equivalents were 238.5 million yuan.

What’s Next

Ma said that the firm’s long-term vision was to build an AI-driven intelligent ecosystem that would seamlessly connect users, insurers, and agents, adding that by leveraging proprietary AI technologies, Huize aimed to redefine the value chain, improve service quality and efficiency, and unlock new growth opportunities.

“Our AI strategy has evolved into a systematic initiative centered around three progressive pillars: enhancing organizational efficiency, driving AI-powered operational processes, and exploring business model transformation. We are actively promoting the adoption of AI tools and fostering an AI-native culture to enhance efficiency across the organization,” the CEO added.

Price Action: HUIZ shares are trading higher by 37.10% to $3.880 premarket at last check Friday.

