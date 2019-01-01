QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Healthcare Trust Inc is a Real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in healthcare real estate, focusing on seniors housing properties and medical office buildings. The company also invests in facilities leased to hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care centers, surgery centers, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, special medical and diagnostic service providers, laboratories, and research firms among others.

Analyst Ratings

Healthcare Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Healthcare Trust (HTIBP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: HTIBP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Healthcare Trust's (HTIBP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Healthcare Trust (HTIBP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Healthcare Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Healthcare Trust (HTIBP)?

A

The stock price for Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: HTIBP) is $25.0484 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:31:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Healthcare Trust (HTIBP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Healthcare Trust.

Q

When is Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIBP) reporting earnings?

A

Healthcare Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Healthcare Trust (HTIBP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Healthcare Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Healthcare Trust (HTIBP) operate in?

A

Healthcare Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.