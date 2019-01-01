ñol

Host Hotels & Resorts
(NASDAQ:HST)
20.56
-0.13[-0.63%]
At close: Jun 3
20.56
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low20.37 - 20.72
52 Week High/Low14.67 - 21.63
Open / Close20.54 / 20.56
Float / Outstanding512.2M / 714.8M
Vol / Avg.5.8M / 9.1M
Mkt Cap14.7B
P/E57.47
50d Avg. Price19.64
Div / Yield0.24/1.16%
Payout Ratio8.33
EPS0.16
Total Float512.2M

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Host Hotels & Resorts reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$0.390

Quarterly Revenue

$1.1B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.1B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Host Hotels & Resorts using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Host Hotels & Resorts Questions & Answers

Q
When is Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) reporting earnings?
A

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)?
A

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 26, 2017 for Q2 and the Actual EPS was $0.49, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Q
What were Host Hotels & Resorts’s (NASDAQ:HST) revenues?
A

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 26, 2017 for Q2 and the Actual Revenue was $1.4B, which beat the estimate of $1.4B.

