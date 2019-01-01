ñol

Heidrick & Struggles Intl
(NASDAQ:HSII)
34.60
-0.14[-0.40%]
At close: Jun 3
34.60
00
After Hours: 4:31PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low34.24 - 35.59
52 Week High/Low30.45 - 50.03
Open / Close34.46 / 34.6
Float / Outstanding16.2M / 19.7M
Vol / Avg.64.9K / 137.6K
Mkt Cap682.2M
P/E9.29
50d Avg. Price35.92
Div / Yield0.6/1.73%
Payout Ratio16.04
EPS0.94
Total Float16.2M

Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles Intl

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

No Data

Heidrick & Struggles Intl Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Heidrick & Struggles Intl (HSII)?
A

The latest price target for Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ: HSII) was reported by Credit Suisse on April 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $33.00 expecting HSII to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.62% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Heidrick & Struggles Intl (HSII)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ: HSII) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Heidrick & Struggles Intl maintained their neutral rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Heidrick & Struggles Intl (HSII)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Heidrick & Struggles Intl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Heidrick & Struggles Intl was filed on April 27, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Heidrick & Struggles Intl (HSII) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Heidrick & Struggles Intl (HSII) rating was a maintained with a price target of $27.00 to $33.00. The current price Heidrick & Struggles Intl (HSII) is trading at is $34.60, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

