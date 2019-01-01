Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles Intl
Heidrick & Struggles Intl Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ: HSII) was reported by Credit Suisse on April 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $33.00 expecting HSII to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.62% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ: HSII) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Heidrick & Struggles Intl maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Heidrick & Struggles Intl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Heidrick & Struggles Intl was filed on April 27, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Heidrick & Struggles Intl (HSII) rating was a maintained with a price target of $27.00 to $33.00. The current price Heidrick & Struggles Intl (HSII) is trading at is $34.60, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
