Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 25
EPS
$0.900
Quarterly Revenue
$283.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$285.5M
Earnings History
Heidrick & Struggles Intl Questions & Answers
When is Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) reporting earnings?
Heidrick & Struggles Intl (HSII) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII)?
The Actual EPS was $0.33, which missed the estimate of $0.36.
What were Heidrick & Struggles Intl’s (NASDAQ:HSII) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $152.2M, which missed the estimate of $157M.
