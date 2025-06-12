Dow Tumbles Over 100 Points; US Producer Prices Edge Higher In May

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 points on Thursday.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.29% to 42,742.52 while the NASDAQ declined 0.21% to 19,574.01. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.08% to 6,017.56.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Utilities shares jumped by 0.8% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, communication services stocks fell by 0.9%.

Top Headline

Equities Trading UP



Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI shares shot up 258% to $0.0330.

shares shot up 258% to $0.0330. Shares of New Era Helium, Inc. NEHC got a boost, surging 77% to $0.8753 after the company announced that its joint venture with Sharon AI, Texas Critical Data Centers, is in active discussions with enterprises to anchor its planned AI infrastructure buildout in Texas.

got a boost, surging 77% to $0.8753 after the company announced that its joint venture with Sharon AI, Texas Critical Data Centers, is in active discussions with enterprises to anchor its planned AI infrastructure buildout in Texas. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN shares were also up, gaining 69% to $0.0130.

Equities Trading DOWN

Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. INTS shares dropped 46% to $0.3118 after the company announced it priced its $2 million public offering of 6.675 million shares at $0.30 per share.

shares dropped 46% to $0.3118 after the company announced it priced its $2 million public offering of 6.675 million shares at $0.30 per share. Shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT were down 38% to $0.6840. The company announced PoNSTEP study results at the 2025 Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers Annual Meeting.

were down 38% to $0.6840. The company announced PoNSTEP study results at the 2025 Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers Annual Meeting. Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd TDTH was down, falling 38% to $0.1995. The announced an initiative to raise up to $500 million to establish a corporate XRP treasury.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.9% to $67.55 while gold traded up 2% at $3,409.00.

Silver traded up 0.1% to $36.285 on Thursday, while copper rose 0.1% to $4.8145.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.3%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.2%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.6% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.2% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.65%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipping 1.36%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.01% and India's BSE Sensex dipping 1%.

Economics

U.S. producer prices rose by 0.1% month-over-month in May compared to a revised 0.2% decline in April and versus market estimates of a 0.2% increase.

U.S. initial jobless claims came in steady at 248,000 during the first week of June, versus market estimates of 240,000.

