Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ:HSDT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ:HSDT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Helius Medical Tech missed estimated earnings by 1.77%, reporting an EPS of $-1.15 versus an estimate of $-1.13.

Revenue was up $106.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.27% drop in the share price the next day.

