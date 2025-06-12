Nasdaq Moves Higher; Oracle Shares Jump After Upbeat Q4 Results

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 50 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded down 0.03% to 42,852.84 while the NASDAQ gained 0.24% to 19,663.38. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 6,038.05.

Check This Out: Jim Cramer Is All Aboard Union Pacific, But Shows No Love For Orphan Drugs

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 0.9% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, industrials stocks fell by 0.5%.

Top Headline

Shares of Oracle Corp. ORCL jumped more than 13% on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued upbeat outlook commentary.

The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $15.9 billion, beating analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.64 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Equities Trading UP



TELUS International (Cda) Inc. TIXT shares shot up 24% to $3.6650 company announced it proposed the acquisition of TELUS Digital to accelerate AI and SaaS transformation across core business sectors.

shares shot up 24% to $3.6650 company announced it proposed the acquisition of TELUS Digital to accelerate AI and SaaS transformation across core business sectors. Shares of New Era Helium, Inc. NEHC got a boost, surging 68% to $0.8315 after the company announced that its joint venture with Sharon AI, Texas Critical Data Centers, is in active discussions with enterprises to anchor its planned AI infrastructure buildout in Texas.

got a boost, surging 68% to $0.8315 after the company announced that its joint venture with Sharon AI, Texas Critical Data Centers, is in active discussions with enterprises to anchor its planned AI infrastructure buildout in Texas. CureVac N.V. CVAC shares were also up, gaining 38% to $5.62 after BioNTech announced it will acquire the company in an all-stock transaction.

Equities Trading DOWN

Today's Best Finance Deals

Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. INTS shares dropped 46% to $0.3262 after the company announced it priced its $2 million public offering of 6.675 million shares at $0.30 per share.

shares dropped 46% to $0.3262 after the company announced it priced its $2 million public offering of 6.675 million shares at $0.30 per share. Shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT were down 39% to $0.6778. The company announced PoNSTEP study results at the 2025 Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers Annual Meeting.

were down 39% to $0.6778. The company announced PoNSTEP study results at the 2025 Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers Annual Meeting. Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd TDTH was down, falling 38% to $0.2000. The announced an initiative to raise up to $500 million to establish a corporate XRP treasury.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.9% to $67.57 while gold traded up 2% at $3,408.90.

Silver traded up 0.3% to $36.365 on Thursday, while copper rose 0.1% to $4.8180.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.09%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.04%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.30%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.31% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.07% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.65%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipping 1.36%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.01% and India's BSE Sensex dipping 1%.

Economics

U.S. producer prices rose by 0.1% month-over-month in May compared to a revised 0.2% decline in April and versus market estimates of a 0.2% increase.

U.S. initial jobless claims came in steady at 248,000 during the first week of June, versus market estimates of 240,000.

U.S. natural gas stocks increased 109 billion cubic feet to 2.707 trillion cubic feet in the week ending June 6, in-line with market estimates of 109 bcf.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock