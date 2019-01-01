Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ: HRMY) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on April 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $63.00 expecting HRMY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.97% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ: HRMY) was provided by Cantor Fitzgerald, and Harmony Biosciences initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Harmony Biosciences, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Harmony Biosciences was filed on April 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $63.00. The current price Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) is trading at is $44.69, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
