Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Harmony Biosciences reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$0.510

Quarterly Revenue

$85.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$85.3M

Earnings Recap

 

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Harmony Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 75.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.29.

Revenue was up $25.64 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 0.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Harmony Biosciences's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.37 0.28 0.18 -0.03
EPS Actual 0.63 0.51 0.54 0.38
Revenue Estimate 90.01M 79.85M 68.77M 57.07M
Revenue Actual 91.21M 80.73M 73.82M 59.67M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Harmony Biosciences using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Harmony Biosciences Questions & Answers

Q
When is Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) reporting earnings?
A

Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.14, which missed the estimate of $-0.05.

Q
What were Harmony Biosciences’s (NASDAQ:HRMY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $45.6M, which beat the estimate of $40.1M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.