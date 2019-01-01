Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Harmony Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 75.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.29.

Revenue was up $25.64 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 0.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Harmony Biosciences's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.28 0.18 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.63 0.51 0.54 0.38 Revenue Estimate 90.01M 79.85M 68.77M 57.07M Revenue Actual 91.21M 80.73M 73.82M 59.67M

