Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.430
Quarterly Revenue
$142.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$142.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Healthcare Realty Trust using advanced sorting and filters.
Healthcare Realty Trust Questions & Answers
When is Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) reporting earnings?
Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)?
The Actual EPS was $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.11.
What were Healthcare Realty Trust’s (NYSE:HR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $105.2M, which missed the estimate of $105.6M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.