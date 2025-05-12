Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Real Estate Stocks With Over 8% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the real estate sector.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. OUT

Dividend Yield: 8.00%

8.00% Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $18 to $17 on May 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $18 to $17 on May 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. TD Cowen analyst Lance Vitanza initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $16 on July 16, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Lance Vitanza initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $16 on July 16, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Recent News: On May 8, OUTFRONT Media reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

On May 8, OUTFRONT Media reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated HR

Dividend Yield: 8.08%

8.08% Wedbush analyst Richard Anderson maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $18 to $16 on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Richard Anderson maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $18 to $16 on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Wells Fargo analyst James Feldman assumed coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $16 to $17 on Oct. 1, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst James Feldman assumed coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $16 to $17 on Oct. 1, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Recent News: On May 1, Healthcare Realty Trust posted downbeat quarterly sales results.

On May 1, Healthcare Realty Trust posted downbeat quarterly sales results.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. PK

Dividend Yield: 9.63%

9.63% Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Grambling maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $12 to $10 on April 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

analyst Stephen Grambling maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $12 to $10 on April 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $18 to $16 on March 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Patrick Scholes maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $18 to $16 on March 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Recent News: On May 5, Park Hotels & Resorts posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

On May 5, Park Hotels & Resorts posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

