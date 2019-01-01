HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for HighPeak Energy
The latest price target for HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ: HPK) was reported by Seaport Global on July 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting HPK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -56.63% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ: HPK) was provided by Seaport Global, and HighPeak Energy initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of HighPeak Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for HighPeak Energy was filed on July 22, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 22, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest HighPeak Energy (HPK) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $15.00. The current price HighPeak Energy (HPK) is trading at is $34.59, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
