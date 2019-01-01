Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE: HOV) was reported by Buckingham Research on December 6, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $27.00 expecting HOV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -52.01% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE: HOV) was provided by Buckingham Research, and Hovnanian Enterprises maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hovnanian Enterprises, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hovnanian Enterprises was filed on December 6, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 6, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) rating was a maintained with a price target of $24.00 to $27.00. The current price Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) is trading at is $56.26, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.