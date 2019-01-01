HNI (NYSE:HNI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for HNI
HNI Questions & Answers
The latest price target for HNI (NYSE: HNI) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on March 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $48.00 expecting HNI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.58% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for HNI (NYSE: HNI) was provided by Sidoti & Co., and HNI upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of HNI, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for HNI was filed on March 8, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 8, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest HNI (HNI) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $48.00. The current price HNI (HNI) is trading at is $37.92, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
