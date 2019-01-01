HNI (NYSE:HNI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

HNI (NYSE:HNI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Earnings

HNI beat estimated earnings by 43.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was up $88.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HNI's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.43 0.22 0.09 EPS Actual 0.43 0.43 0.40 0.36 Revenue Estimate 596.63M 592.14M 493.30M 458.91M Revenue Actual 602.91M 586.75M 510.45M 484.29M

