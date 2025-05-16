May 16, 2025 2:21 PM 1 min read

This HNI Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 2 Initiations For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Longbow Research analyst David Macgregor initiated coverage on HNI Corporation HNI with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $70. HNI shares closed at $47.75 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini initiated coverage on Astera Labs, Inc. ALAB with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $80. Astera Labs shares closed at $92.19 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

