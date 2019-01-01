Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE:HMY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Co
Harmony Gold Mining Co Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE: HMY) was reported by JP Morgan on April 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting HMY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.58% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE: HMY) was provided by JP Morgan, and Harmony Gold Mining Co maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Harmony Gold Mining Co, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Harmony Gold Mining Co was filed on April 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Harmony Gold Mining Co (HMY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.00 to $4.00. The current price Harmony Gold Mining Co (HMY) is trading at is $3.59, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
