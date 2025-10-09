Tractor Supply logo outside building
October 9, 2025

This Tractor Supply Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • HSBC analyst Rajesh Kumar upgraded Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $195 to $235. IQVIA shares closed at $200.60 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Ebrahim Poonawala upgraded Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $52 to $65. Citizens Financial shares closed at $52.01 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HSBC analyst Shilan Modi upgraded the rating for Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd (NYSE:HMY) from Hold to Buy. Harmony Gold Mining shares closed at $18.81 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Jimmy Bhullar upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC) from Neutral to Overweight but lowered the price target from $248 to $242. Marsh & McLennan shares closed at $204.75 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Steven Zaccone upgraded Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $60 to $62. Tractor Supply shares closed at $53.92 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

