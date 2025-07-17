This Accenture Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

BMO Capital analyst Raj Ray initiated coverage on Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY with a Market Perform rating and announced a price target of $16. Harmony Gold Mining shares closed at $14.11 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with a Market Perform rating and announced a price target of $16. Harmony Gold Mining shares closed at $14.11 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Evercore ISI Group analyst David Togut initiated coverage on Accenture plc ACN with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $330. Accenture shares closed at $279.67 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $330. Accenture shares closed at $279.67 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Scotiabank analyst Patrick Colville initiated coverage on Oracle Corporation ORCL with a Sector Outperform rating and announced a price target of $300. Oracle shares closed at $241.30 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with a Sector Outperform rating and announced a price target of $300. Oracle shares closed at $241.30 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Macquarie analyst Steve Koenig initiated coverage on CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $465. CrowdStrike shares closed at $470.45 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $465. CrowdStrike shares closed at $470.45 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Benchmark analyst Mike Albanese initiated coverage on CarMax, Inc. KMX with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $75. CarMax shares closed at $62.39 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Photo via Shutterstock