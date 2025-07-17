July 17, 2025 9:02 AM 2 min read

This Accenture Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • BMO Capital analyst Raj Ray initiated coverage on Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY with a Market Perform rating and announced a price target of $16. Harmony Gold Mining shares closed at $14.11 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst David Togut initiated coverage on Accenture plc ACN with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $330. Accenture shares closed at $279.67 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Scotiabank analyst Patrick Colville initiated coverage on Oracle Corporation ORCL with a Sector Outperform rating and announced a price target of $300. Oracle shares closed at $241.30 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Macquarie analyst Steve Koenig initiated coverage on CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $465. CrowdStrike shares closed at $470.45 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Benchmark analyst Mike Albanese initiated coverage on CarMax, Inc. KMX with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $75. CarMax shares closed at $62.39 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

