Range
9.36 - 9.5
Vol / Avg.
2.3K/0.8K
Div / Yield
0.37/3.86%
52 Wk
9.36 - 15.25
Mkt Cap
3.2B
Payout Ratio
234.23
Open
9.36
P/E
62.99
EPS
0
Shares
336.4M
Outstanding
Homeserve PLC is a provider of home services and repair services. The company specializes in home assistance for plumbing, heating, and electrical related emergencies and repairs. Homeserve has its customer base spread over the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France, and Spain, with the largest customer bases in the U.K. and the U.S.

Homeserve Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Homeserve (HMSVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Homeserve (OTCPK: HMSVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Homeserve's (HMSVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Homeserve.

Q

What is the target price for Homeserve (HMSVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Homeserve

Q

Current Stock Price for Homeserve (HMSVF)?

A

The stock price for Homeserve (OTCPK: HMSVF) is $9.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:49:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Homeserve (HMSVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Homeserve.

Q

When is Homeserve (OTCPK:HMSVF) reporting earnings?

A

Homeserve does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Homeserve (HMSVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Homeserve.

Q

What sector and industry does Homeserve (HMSVF) operate in?

A

Homeserve is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.