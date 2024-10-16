Morgan Stanley, Abbott Laboratories And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley MS to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $14.41 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Morgan Stanley shares gained 0.2% to $112.49 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $14.41 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Morgan Stanley shares gained 0.2% to $112.49 in after-hours trading. J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.49 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.47 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.07 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt shares climbed 7.1% to $187.00 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.49 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.47 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.07 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt shares climbed 7.1% to $187.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Abbott Laboratories ABT to post quarterly earnings at 77 cents per share on revenue of $25.29 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Abbott shares gained 0.1% to $116.10 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers shares fell 4% to $146.85 in the after-hours trading session.

reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers shares fell 4% to $146.85 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp USB to report quarterly earnings at 99 cents per share on revenue of $6.9 billion before the opening bell. U.S. Bancorp shares rose 0.6% to $47.29 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock