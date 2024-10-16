Morgan Stanley, Abbott Laboratories And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley MS to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $14.41 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Morgan Stanley shares gained 0.2% to $112.49 in after-hours trading.
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.49 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.47 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.07 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt shares climbed 7.1% to $187.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Abbott Laboratories ABT to post quarterly earnings at 77 cents per share on revenue of $25.29 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Abbott shares gained 0.1% to $116.10 in after-hours trading.
- Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers shares fell 4% to $146.85 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp USB to report quarterly earnings at 99 cents per share on revenue of $6.9 billion before the opening bell. U.S. Bancorp shares rose 0.6% to $47.29 in after-hours trading.
