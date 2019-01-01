Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co is a learning company committed to delivering integrated solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment and intervention solutions for students. The HMH Books & Media segment develops, markets and sells consumer books in print and digital formats as well as licenses book rights & electronic businesses. This segment distributes products through retail stores comprising physical and online & wholesalers.