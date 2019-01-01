QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
20.84 - 20.93
Vol / Avg.
10.2M/2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.53 - 20.93
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
20.87
P/E
-
EPS
0.75
Shares
127.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 20 hours ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 4:24PM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 8:51AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 11:07AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co is a learning company committed to delivering integrated solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment and intervention solutions for students. The HMH Books & Media segment develops, markets and sells consumer books in print and digital formats as well as licenses book rights & electronic businesses. This segment distributes products through retail stores comprising physical and online & wholesalers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.280

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV169.680M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's (HMHC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) was reported by BMO Capital on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting HMHC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.35% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC)?

A

The stock price for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) is $20.91 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

Q

When is Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) reporting earnings?

A

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

Q

What sector and industry does Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) operate in?

A

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.