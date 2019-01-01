QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
29.42 - 29.42
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/2.8K
Div / Yield
0.12/0.40%
52 Wk
24.14 - 36.17
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
29.42
P/E
7.86
EPS
1.09
Shares
43M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Home Capital Group Inc is a specialty finance company that offers residential and commercial mortgage lending, securitization of insured mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services. The company also offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and through its direct-to-consumer deposit brand, Oaken Financial. Home Capital's mortgage lending focuses on homeowners who typically do not meet all the lending criteria of traditional financial institutions. Its consumer lending includes an equity-line program that allows customers to access the equity they have built in their homes.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Home Capital Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Home Capital Gr (HMCBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Home Capital Gr (OTCPK: HMCBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Home Capital Gr's (HMCBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Home Capital Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Home Capital Gr (HMCBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Home Capital Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Home Capital Gr (HMCBF)?

A

The stock price for Home Capital Gr (OTCPK: HMCBF) is $29.42 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Home Capital Gr (HMCBF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 11, 2006.

Q

When is Home Capital Gr (OTCPK:HMCBF) reporting earnings?

A

Home Capital Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Home Capital Gr (HMCBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Home Capital Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Home Capital Gr (HMCBF) operate in?

A

Home Capital Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.