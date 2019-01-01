ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Houlihan Lokey
(NYSE:HLI)
84.945
-1.695[-1.96%]
Last update: 1:05PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low84.31 - 85.89
52 Week High/Low73.74 - 122.62
Open / Close86.03 / -
Float / Outstanding49.4M / 66.5M
Vol / Avg.83.5K / 418K
Mkt Cap5.7B
P/E13.52
50d Avg. Price85.71
Div / Yield2.12/2.45%
Payout Ratio26.83
EPS1.02
Total Float49.4M

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), Dividends

Houlihan Lokey issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Houlihan Lokey generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.58%

Annual Dividend

$2.12

Last Dividend

Jun 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Houlihan Lokey Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Houlihan Lokey (HLI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Houlihan Lokey. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.53 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Houlihan Lokey (HLI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Houlihan Lokey ($HLI) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Houlihan Lokey (HLI) shares by June 2, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Houlihan Lokey (HLI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Houlihan Lokey (HLI) will be on June 1, 2022 and will be $0.53

Q
What is the dividend yield for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)?
A

Houlihan Lokey has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Houlihan Lokey (HLI) was $0.53 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.