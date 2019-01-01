Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE:HII), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Indus
Huntington Ingalls Indus Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE: HII) was reported by Cowen & Co. on April 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $270.00 expecting HII to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.42% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE: HII) was provided by Cowen & Co., and Huntington Ingalls Indus upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Huntington Ingalls Indus, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Huntington Ingalls Indus was filed on April 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Huntington Ingalls Indus (HII) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $200.00 to $270.00. The current price Huntington Ingalls Indus (HII) is trading at is $211.91, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
