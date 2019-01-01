Hingham Institution (NASDAQ:HIFS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 14
EPS
$6.850
Quarterly Revenue
$24.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$24.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Hingham Institution using advanced sorting and filters.
Hingham Institution Questions & Answers
When is Hingham Institution (NASDAQ:HIFS) reporting earnings?
Hingham Institution (HIFS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 14, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hingham Institution (NASDAQ:HIFS)?
The Actual EPS was $2.97, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Hingham Institution’s (NASDAQ:HIFS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $15.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
