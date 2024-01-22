United Airlines, Brown & Brown And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $13.54 billion after the closing bell. United Airlines shares fell 0.3% to $38.70 in after-hours trading.

Nxu, Inc. NXU filed for offering of up to 1 million Class A common shares by the selling stockholder. Nxu shares fell 1.6% to $1.24 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO to earn 53 cents per share on revenue of $985.48 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Brown & Brown shares rose 0.8% to $75.39 in after-hours trading.

Hingham Institution for Savings HIFS posted core net income of 85 cents per share for the fourth quarter, down from $4.42 per share in the year-ago period. Hingham Institution shares gained 1% to close at $187.99 on Friday.

Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association ZION to post quarterly earnings at 99 cents per share on revenue of $756.61 million after the closing bell. Zions Bancorporation shares fell 0.1% to $41.57 in after-hours trading.

