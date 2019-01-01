QQQ
Range
91.89 - 94.9
Vol / Avg.
198.8K/269.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
81.99 - 113.2
Mkt Cap
5.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
94.39
P/E
-
EPS
0.07
Shares
55.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
The Howard Hughes Corp is a real estate company that develops master-planned communities (MPCs) and is involved in other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The company operates in four segments: Operating Assets, MPCs, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. Operating Assets manages real estate that generates recurring cash flows; MPC develops residential land and sells improved acreage to homebuilders; Seaport District encompasses renovated buildings, including restaurants, outdoor bars, and event venues; and Strategic Developments is involved in seeking, planning, and investing in real estate opportunities and development rights. Among those segments, Operating Assets and MPC are the company's most profitable divisions.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.630

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV123.700M

Howard Hughes Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Howard Hughes (HHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE: HHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Howard Hughes's (HHC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Howard Hughes (HHC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Howard Hughes (NYSE: HHC) was reported by JP Morgan on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 125.00 expecting HHC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.93% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Howard Hughes (HHC)?

A

The stock price for Howard Hughes (NYSE: HHC) is $91.96 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Howard Hughes (HHC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Howard Hughes.

Q

When is Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) reporting earnings?

A

Howard Hughes’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Howard Hughes (HHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Howard Hughes.

Q

What sector and industry does Howard Hughes (HHC) operate in?

A

Howard Hughes is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.