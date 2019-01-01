The Howard Hughes Corp is a real estate company that develops master-planned communities (MPCs) and is involved in other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The company operates in four segments: Operating Assets, MPCs, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. Operating Assets manages real estate that generates recurring cash flows; MPC develops residential land and sells improved acreage to homebuilders; Seaport District encompasses renovated buildings, including restaurants, outdoor bars, and event venues; and Strategic Developments is involved in seeking, planning, and investing in real estate opportunities and development rights. Among those segments, Operating Assets and MPC are the company's most profitable divisions.