Hess (NYSE:HES), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Hess (NYSE:HES) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hess beat estimated earnings by 27.45%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.02.
Revenue was up $452.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 2.21% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hess's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.73
|0.30
|0.18
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|0.85
|0.28
|0.24
|0.82
|Revenue Estimate
|1.73B
|1.44B
|1.37B
|1.52B
|Revenue Actual
|2.25B
|1.81B
|1.60B
|1.92B
Earnings History
Hess (HES) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-1.46, which missed the estimate of $-1.28.
The Actual Revenue was $1.2B, which beat the estimate of $1.2B.
