H2O Innovation Inc is a Canada-based company. It is engaged in providing water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, energy, and natural resources end-users. The company has three divisions that are water technologies & services(WTS), specialty products, and operation and maintenance services(O&M). The WTS segment provides water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology and it has technologies for water treatment systems such as FiberFlex and flexMBR. The specialty products segment offers specialty chemicals, consumables, specialized products for the water industry, and maple equipment and products. Its geographical segments include Canada, the United States, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and other countries.

H2O Innovation Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy H2O Innovation (HEOFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of H2O Innovation (OTCQX: HEOFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are H2O Innovation's (HEOFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for H2O Innovation.

Q

What is the target price for H2O Innovation (HEOFF) stock?

A

The latest price target for H2O Innovation (OTCQX: HEOFF) was reported by Roth Capital on February 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.50 expecting HEOFF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 85.09% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for H2O Innovation (HEOFF)?

A

The stock price for H2O Innovation (OTCQX: HEOFF) is $1.891 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:50:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does H2O Innovation (HEOFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for H2O Innovation.

Q

When is H2O Innovation (OTCQX:HEOFF) reporting earnings?

A

H2O Innovation does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is H2O Innovation (HEOFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for H2O Innovation.

Q

What sector and industry does H2O Innovation (HEOFF) operate in?

A

H2O Innovation is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.