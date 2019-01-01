H2O Innovation (OTC:HEOFF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for H2O Innovation
H2O Innovation Questions & Answers
The latest price target for H2O Innovation (OTCQX: HEOFF) was reported by Roth Capital on February 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.50 expecting HEOFF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 120.13% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for H2O Innovation (OTCQX: HEOFF) was provided by Roth Capital, and H2O Innovation maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of H2O Innovation, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for H2O Innovation was filed on February 17, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 17, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest H2O Innovation (HEOFF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $2.50 to $3.50. The current price H2O Innovation (HEOFF) is trading at is $1.59, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
