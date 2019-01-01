ñol

H2O Innovation
(OTCQX:HEOFF)
1.59
0.02[1.27%]
Last update: 9:31AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.59 - 1.6
52 Week High/Low1.34 - 2.31
Open / Close1.59 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 90M
Vol / Avg.5.1K / 9.8K
Mkt Cap143.1M
P/E71.05
50d Avg. Price1.75
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.02
Total Float-

H2O Innovation (OTC:HEOFF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for H2O Innovation

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

H2O Innovation Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for H2O Innovation (HEOFF)?
A

The latest price target for H2O Innovation (OTCQX: HEOFF) was reported by Roth Capital on February 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.50 expecting HEOFF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 120.13% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for H2O Innovation (HEOFF)?
A

The latest analyst rating for H2O Innovation (OTCQX: HEOFF) was provided by Roth Capital, and H2O Innovation maintained their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for H2O Innovation (HEOFF)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of H2O Innovation, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for H2O Innovation was filed on February 17, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 17, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating H2O Innovation (HEOFF) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest H2O Innovation (HEOFF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $2.50 to $3.50. The current price H2O Innovation (HEOFF) is trading at is $1.59, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

