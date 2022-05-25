H2O Innovation Bags C$7.9M In New Projects

H2O Innovation Inc's HEO HEOFF Water Technologies & Services (WTS) business line has secured three new water and wastewater treatment projects.

With a total value of C$7.9 million, the new contracts push the WTS backlog to C$40.4 million.

The first project involves replacing a municipal drinking water system that uses ultrafiltration (UF) in the city of Georgetown, Texas. H2O Innovation's open-platform FiberFlex technology secured the opportunity to carry out the project.

The second project is a double-pass reverse osmosis (RO) system to supply boiler make-up water to an industrial customer in Wisconsin.

The last project consists of a membrane bioreactor (MBR) system with a capacity of 276,000 GPD (1,045 m3/d) for an industrial client in Texas.

"These projects demonstrate our focus on the objectives outlined in our Strategic Plan, as we grow with a great diversification of high-quality municipal and industrial projects," stated Gregory Madden, Chief Strategy Officer of H2O Innovation.

Price Action: HEO shares are trading higher by 2.94% at C$2.10 on TSX, and HEOFF is higher by 1.91% at $1.63 on the last check Wednesday.

Photo Via Company