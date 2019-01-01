Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.630
Quarterly Revenue
$84.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$84.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Hudson Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.
Hudson Technologies Questions & Answers
When is Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) reporting earnings?
Hudson Technologies (HDSN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.16.
What were Hudson Technologies’s (NASDAQ:HDSN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $52.2M, which beat the estimate of $46.7M.
