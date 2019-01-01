HCI Group (NYSE:HCI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.340
Quarterly Revenue
$127M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$125.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of HCI Group using advanced sorting and filters.
HCI Group Questions & Answers
When is HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) reporting earnings?
HCI Group (HCI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.93, which missed the estimate of $0.95.
What were HCI Group’s (NYSE:HCI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $67.6M, which beat the estimate of $65.2M.
