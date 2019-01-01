Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Warrior Met Coal
Warrior Met Coal Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) was reported by Jefferies on March 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $36.00 expecting HCC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.26% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) was provided by Jefferies, and Warrior Met Coal maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Warrior Met Coal, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Warrior Met Coal was filed on March 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Warrior Met Coal (HCC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $34.00 to $36.00. The current price Warrior Met Coal (HCC) is trading at is $36.46, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.