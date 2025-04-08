Peabody Energy, Core Natural Spike In Rally Stoked By Trump's Executive Order Ending 'War On Beautiful, Clean Coal'

Leading coal stocks rallied on Tuesday amidst a broader market decline after President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at “reinvigorating America's beautiful clean coal industry” according to a White House fact sheet.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Trump signed an executive order that directed the Chair of the National Energy Dominance Council to designate coal as a ‘mineral’ and accrue it with all the benefits that come with it.

The order ends the Jewell Moratorium that paused coal leasing on federal lands, while also directing relevant agencies to identify coal resources on federal lands, lifting red tape, barriers to mining, and prioritizing the industry. This is in sharp contrast to the prior administration, as Trump declared an end to the “war on beautiful, clean coal.”

Leading coal producers, Peabody Energy Corp BTU, Warrior Met Coal Inc HCC, Core Natural Resources Inc CNR, and Alliance Resource Partners LP ARLP, all rallied following the news, helping marginally offset the steep year-to-date declines in the sector.

Stock/ETF Gains (24-Hours) Year-to-Date 52-Week Range Peabody Energy Corp. BTU +$0.95 (9.21%) -$9.60 (-46.02%) $9.61 – $29.94 Alliance Resource Partners LP ARLP +$1.20 (4.87%) -$0.75 (-2.80%) $20.59 – $30.56 Warrior Met Coal Inc. HCC +$2.57 (6.29%) -$11.00 (-20.21%) $38.00 – $75.53 Core Natural Resources Inc. CNR +$4.25 (6.55%) -$38.85 (-35.97%) $58.19 – $134.14 Dow Jones U.S. Coal Index DWCCOA +10.54 (3.42%) -198.74 (-38.43%) 283.13 – 625.40

Why It Matters: According to Goldman Sachs, AI data centers can increase global power demand by 165% by the end of this decade.

However, Timothy Fox of Washington-based research firm Clearview Energy Partners says that coal has been in decline for years, and not due to carbon rules and regulations, but the availability of cheaper sources of energy, reported the Mining Weekly, a South African trade magazine.

He further notes that the demise of coal has been on the cards for years, since “Power-plant owners, operators and developers don't think of investments in terms of administrations — they think 10, 15, 20 years down the road.”

