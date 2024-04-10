SMART Global Reports Q2 Results, Joins Health Catalyst And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining by around 0.1% on Wednesday.

Shares of SMART Global Holdings Inc. SGH fell sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported results for its second quarter.

The company saw third-quarter earnings of 30 cents per share, plus or minus 15 cents, versus the 28 cent estimate. SMART Global said it expects third-quarter revenue of $300 million, plus or minus $25 million, versus the $307.864 million estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

SMART Global shares dipped 7.4% to $24.00 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

DocGo Inc. DCGO shares dipped 9.4% to $3.4894 in pre-market trading.

shares dipped 9.4% to $3.4894 in pre-market trading. DigiAsia Corp. FAAS shares fell 6.9% to $6.85 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Tuesday.

shares fell 6.9% to $6.85 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Tuesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. HCAT shares fell 4.1% to $6.41 in pre-market trading. Keybanc analyst Scott Schoenhaus downgraded Health Catalyst from Overweight to Sector Weight.

shares fell 4.1% to $6.41 in pre-market trading. Keybanc analyst Scott Schoenhaus downgraded Health Catalyst from Overweight to Sector Weight. Nano Dimension Ltd. NNDM shares dipped 3.6% to $2.71 pre-market trading. Nano Dimension recently announced Q1/2024 preliminary results.

shares dipped 3.6% to $2.71 pre-market trading. Nano Dimension recently announced Q1/2024 preliminary results. Sunnova Energy International Inc.. NOVA shares fell 2.6% to $5.26 in pre-market trading after jumping around 18% on Tuesday.

shares fell 2.6% to $5.26 in pre-market trading after jumping around 18% on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. JWN shares declined 2.2% to $18.95 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This: Investor Optimism Improves; Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Greed' Zone

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here