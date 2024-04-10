SMART Global Reports Q2 Results, Joins Health Catalyst And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining by around 0.1% on Wednesday.
Shares of SMART Global Holdings Inc. SGH fell sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported results for its second quarter.
The company saw third-quarter earnings of 30 cents per share, plus or minus 15 cents, versus the 28 cent estimate. SMART Global said it expects third-quarter revenue of $300 million, plus or minus $25 million, versus the $307.864 million estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
SMART Global shares dipped 7.4% to $24.00 in pre-market trading.
Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.
- DocGo Inc. DCGO shares dipped 9.4% to $3.4894 in pre-market trading.
- DigiAsia Corp. FAAS shares fell 6.9% to $6.85 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Tuesday.
- Health Catalyst, Inc. HCAT shares fell 4.1% to $6.41 in pre-market trading. Keybanc analyst Scott Schoenhaus downgraded Health Catalyst from Overweight to Sector Weight.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. NNDM shares dipped 3.6% to $2.71 pre-market trading. Nano Dimension recently announced Q1/2024 preliminary results.
- Sunnova Energy International Inc.. NOVA shares fell 2.6% to $5.26 in pre-market trading after jumping around 18% on Tuesday.
- Nordstrom, Inc. JWN shares declined 2.2% to $18.95 in pre-market trading.
Now Read This: Investor Optimism Improves; Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Greed' Zone
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.