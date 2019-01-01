Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Earnings

Hasbro missed estimated earnings by 6.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.61.

Revenue was up $48.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33 which was followed by a 0.76% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hasbro's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.88 1.70 0.48 0.65 EPS Actual 1.21 1.96 1.05 1 Revenue Estimate 1.87B 1.97B 1.17B 1.17B Revenue Actual 2.01B 1.97B 1.32B 1.11B

