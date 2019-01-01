Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Halliburton beat estimated earnings by 2.94%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.34.
Revenue was up $833.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Halliburton's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.34
|0.28
|0.23
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.28
|0.26
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|4.09B
|3.91B
|3.74B
|3.36B
|Revenue Actual
|4.28B
|3.86B
|3.71B
|3.45B
Halliburton (HAL) is scheduled to report earnings on July 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 19, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.16.
The Actual Revenue was $5B, which beat the estimate of $4.8B.
