6 Stocks Halted In Thursday's Session

A circuit breaker is an automatic, temporary trading halt on certain securities when the underlying stock is experiencing times of high volatility. It's a measure put in place to help restore and bring order to the markets.

Here are all the stocks halted on a circuit breaker today, according to Benzinga Pro.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: OXBR): Halted for volatility at 9:35 a.m. after falling 13.58% in four minutes.

Integrated Media Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: IMTE): Halted three times for volatility throughout Thursday’s session as the stock rose an overall 39.50%

Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: FRGE): Halted for volatility at 10:11 a.m. as shares rose 13.08% in four minutes.

Tuscan Holdings II Units (NASDAQ: THCAU): Halted for volatility at 11:14 a.m.; trading resumed five minutes later.

Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ: GYRO): Halted for volatility at 2:36 p.m.; trading resumed five minutes after.

SeqLL Inc (NASDAQ: SQL): Halted for volatility at 3:34 p.m. as shares spiked 13.68% in four minutes.

