 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Stocks Halted In Thursday's Session
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 31, 2022 5:28pm   Comments
Share:
6 Stocks Halted In Thursday's Session

A circuit breaker is an automatic, temporary trading halt on certain securities when the underlying stock is experiencing times of high volatility. It's a measure put in place to help restore and bring order to the markets.

Here are all the stocks halted on a circuit breaker today, according to Benzinga Pro.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: OXBR): Halted for volatility at 9:35 a.m. after falling 13.58% in four minutes.

Integrated Media Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: IMTE): Halted three times for volatility throughout Thursday’s session as the stock rose an overall 39.50%

Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: FRGE): Halted for volatility at 10:11 a.m. as shares rose 13.08% in four minutes.

Tuscan Holdings II Units (NASDAQ: THCAU): Halted for volatility at 11:14 a.m.; trading resumed five minutes later.

Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ: GYRO): Halted for volatility at 2:36 p.m.; trading resumed five minutes after.

SeqLL Inc (NASDAQ: SQL): Halted for volatility at 3:34 p.m. as shares spiked 13.68% in four minutes. 

Photo: Mohamed Hassan from Pixabay 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GYRO + FRGE)

51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
64 Biggest Movers From Friday
What's Going On With Forge Global Holdings Stock?
36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; US Pending Home Sales Index Drop 4.1%
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Circuit Breaker Circuit BreakersNews Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com