September 8, 2025 5:30 AM 3 min read

Why Robinhood Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD rose sharply in pre-market trading.

S&P Dow Jones Indices announced a sweeping update to its benchmarks late Friday, unveiling new additions to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600. Robinhood will replace Caesars Entertainment Inc. CZR in the S&P 500, effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, Sept. 22.

Robinhood shares jumped 7.4% to $108.77 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Eightco Holdings Inc. OCTO shares gained 142.1% to $3.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Gyrodyne, LLC GYRO rose 82.1% to $19.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Forward Industries, Inc. FORD gained 78.8% to $29.29 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Friday.
  • Pintec Technology Holdings Limited PT rose 62.1% to $1.54 in pre-market trading. PINTEC announced a private placement of Class A ordinary shares in exchange of ordinary shares of ZIITECH PTY LTD.
  • CDT Equity Inc. CDT rose 45.7% to $1.72 n pre-market trading.
  • Seres Therapeutics, Inc. MCRB gained 44.8% to $28.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Microbot Medical Inc. MBOT jumped 27.3% to $4.66 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Friday.
  • Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. ACRV gained 27.8% to $1.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. RAPP surged 26.3% to $18.13 in pre-market trading. Rapport Therapeutics will announce topline results for RAP-219 Phase 2a trial in focal onset seizures on Monday, Sept. 8.

Losers

  • Citius Oncology, Inc. CTOR dipped 25% to $1.41 in pre-market trading.
  • MEI Pharma, Inc. MEIP fell 19.3% to $3.42 in pre-market trading.
  • CNFinance Holdings Limited CNF fell 18.8% to $3.78 in pre-market trading after jumping 94% on Friday.
  • New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. NUAI shares dipped 17.3% to $0.3111 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Friday.
  • Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT declined 17% to $21.57 in pre-market trading after the company announced the updated overall survival results from the Global Phase 3 HARMONi clinical trial of Ivonescimab in EGFR-mutated non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer.
  • Twin Vee Powercats Co. VEEE fell 15.3% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after jumping 46% on Friday.
  • iSpecimen Inc. ISPC fell 15% to $0.7262 in pre-market trading. iSpecimen shares surged 27% on Friday after the company announced it advanced its $200 million Solana-based digital asset strategy.
  • Sono Group N.V. SSM declined 15% to $12.30 in pre-market trading after dipping 34% on Friday. Sono Group announced Nasdaq uplisting approval.
  • New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE dipped 12.5% to $2.14 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.
  • Verb Technology Company, Inc. TONX fell 11.9% to $9.45 in the pre-market trading.

