Why CommScope Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 40%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM rose sharply in pre-market trading.
The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Amphenol is nearing a deal for CommScope’s Broadband arm.
CommScope Holding shares jumped 40.1% to $10.91 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Psyence Biomedical Ltd PBM shares gained 116.4% to $5.11 in pre-market trading after dropping 53% on Friday. Psyence Biomedical recently announced it, along with PsyLabs, achieved a breakthrough in GMP-aligned high-purity ibogaine production.
- Gyrodyne, LLC GYRO climbed 68% to $15.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Friday.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB shares jumped 31% to $12.47 in pre-market trading.
- Blade Air Mobility, Inc. BLDE gained 18.8% to $4.49 in pre-market trading. Blade Air Mobility will release financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Aug. 5, before the market opens.
- Zepp Health Corporation ZEPP rose 18% to $15.30 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.
- ATA Creativity Global AACG rose 17.4% to $1.27 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will receive up to a $100 million investment from Baby Capital.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN gained 13.3% to $2.38 in pre-market trading after the company regained Nasdaq compliance.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc KNSA surged 10% to $35.00 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals recently reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 net product revenue guidance.
- TMC the metals company Inc. TMC rose 9.7% to $6.44 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Replimune Group, Inc. REPL dipped 38% to $4.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Friday.
- EZGO Technologies Ltd. EZGO declined 27% to $0.3650 in pre-market trading after jumping 52% on Friday.
- Equillium, Inc. EQ fell 22% to $0.5536 in pre-market trading after jumping 82% on Friday.
- Fundamental Global Inc. FGF dipped 15.1% to $32.50 in pre-market trading after jumping 84% on Friday.
- Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. LOBO fell 14.7% to $0.6711 in pre-market trading after jumping 119% on Friday.
- CIMG Inc. IMG shares tumbled 14% to $0.20 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Friday.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ADIL declined 12.3% to $0.3990 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Friday.
- Marwynn Holdings, Inc. MWYN fell 12.3% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after jumping 53% on Friday.
- Ontrak, Inc. OTRK shares fell 11.3% to $0.2759 in pre-market trading. Ontrak recently announced its board decided to cease operations and terminate the employment of executive officials.
- VerifyMe, Inc. VRME fell 8.2% to $1.11 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Friday. VerifyMe recently announced it entered into a 3-year UPS Digital Channel Program Agreement with the United Parcel Service.
Photo via Shutterstock
