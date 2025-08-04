Why CommScope Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 40%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM rose sharply in pre-market trading.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Amphenol is nearing a deal for CommScope’s Broadband arm.

CommScope Holding shares jumped 40.1% to $10.91 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

P syence Biomedical Ltd PBM shares gained 116.4% to $5.11 in pre-market trading after dropping 53% on Friday. Psyence Biomedical recently announced it, along with PsyLabs, achieved a breakthrough in GMP-aligned high-purity ibogaine production.

shares gained 116.4% to $5.11 in pre-market trading after dropping 53% on Friday. Psyence Biomedical recently announced it, along with PsyLabs, achieved a breakthrough in GMP-aligned high-purity ibogaine production. Gyrodyne, LL C GYRO climbed 68% to $15.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Friday.

C climbed 68% to $15.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Friday. Verb Technology Company, Inc . VERB shares jumped 31% to $12.47 in pre-market trading.

. shares jumped 31% to $12.47 in pre-market trading. Blade Air Mobility, Inc . BLDE gained 18.8% to $4.49 in pre-market trading. Blade Air Mobility will release financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Aug. 5, before the market opens.

. gained 18.8% to $4.49 in pre-market trading. Blade Air Mobility will release financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Aug. 5, before the market opens. Zepp Health Corporation ZEPP rose 18% to $15.30 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.

rose 18% to $15.30 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results. ATA Creativity Global AACG rose 17.4% to $1.27 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will receive up to a $100 million investment from Baby Capital.

rose 17.4% to $1.27 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will receive up to a $100 million investment from Baby Capital. Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN gained 13.3% to $2.38 in pre-market trading after the company regained Nasdaq compliance.

gained 13.3% to $2.38 in pre-market trading after the company regained Nasdaq compliance. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc KNSA surged 10% to $35.00 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals recently reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 net product revenue guidance.

surged 10% to $35.00 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals recently reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 net product revenue guidance. TMC the metals company Inc. TMC rose 9.7% to $6.44 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Replimune Group, Inc. REPL dipped 38% to $4.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Friday.

dipped 38% to $4.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Friday. EZGO Technologies Ltd. EZGO declined 27% to $0.3650 in pre-market trading after jumping 52% on Friday.

declined 27% to $0.3650 in pre-market trading after jumping 52% on Friday. Equillium, Inc. EQ fell 22% to $0.5536 in pre-market trading after jumping 82% on Friday.

fell 22% to $0.5536 in pre-market trading after jumping 82% on Friday. Fundamental Global Inc. FGF dipped 15.1% to $32.50 in pre-market trading after jumping 84% on Friday.

dipped 15.1% to $32.50 in pre-market trading after jumping 84% on Friday. Lobo EV Technologies Ltd . LOBO fell 14.7% to $0.6711 in pre-market trading after jumping 119% on Friday.

. fell 14.7% to $0.6711 in pre-market trading after jumping 119% on Friday. CIMG Inc. IMG shares tumbled 14% to $0.20 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Friday.

shares tumbled 14% to $0.20 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Friday. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ADIL declined 12.3% to $0.3990 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Friday.

declined 12.3% to $0.3990 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Friday. M arwynn Holdings, In c. MWYN fell 12.3% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after jumping 53% on Friday.

c. fell 12.3% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after jumping 53% on Friday. Ontrak, Inc. OTRK shares fell 11.3% to $0.2759 in pre-market trading. Ontrak recently announced its board decided to cease operations and terminate the employment of executive officials.

shares fell 11.3% to $0.2759 in pre-market trading. Ontrak recently announced its board decided to cease operations and terminate the employment of executive officials. VerifyMe, Inc. VRME fell 8.2% to $1.11 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Friday. VerifyMe recently announced it entered into a 3-year UPS Digital Channel Program Agreement with the United Parcel Service.

