GXO Logistics Deploys Robotics Solution For Sporting Goods Retailer In France

Loading... Loading...

GXO Logistics, Inc. GXO on Tuesday revealed the deployment of a large-scale robotics solution in France for a significant global sporting goods retailer.

The solution is aimed at expediting order processing, enhancing adaptability for seasonal volume fluctuations, and achieving cost efficiencies, GXO Logistics said in a press release.

“This tote-to-person solution, integrated with high-density storage, enables high-volume picking, storage and operating efficiency in our warehouse,” said Rui Marques, Managing Director, France, GXO. “We’re always looking to leverage technologies that solve our customers’ increasingly complex global supply chain problems.”

In 2023, GXO increased its total tech and automated systems by about 50% year over year.

GXO is enhancing the retailer’s European logistics, deploying automation across 12,000 square meters.

This pioneering solution involves 500 AMRs managing 70,000 bins, improving productivity, accuracy, and safety, with flexibility to adapt to seasonal demands.

GXO said it is also accelerating the deployment of machine learning and artificial intelligence to further boost productivity gains from automation.

According to Benzinga Pro, GXO stock has lost over 7% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Tidal ETF Trust Aztlan North America Nearshoring Stock Selection ETF NRSH and Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF CSD.

Price Action: GXO shares are trading higher by 0.21% to $52.95 at last check Tuesday.