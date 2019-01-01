QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GUMI INC by GUMI INC. Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy GUMI INC by GUMI INC. (GUMIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GUMI INC by GUMI INC. (OTCPK: GUMIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GUMI INC by GUMI INC.'s (GUMIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GUMI INC by GUMI INC..

Q

What is the target price for GUMI INC by GUMI INC. (GUMIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GUMI INC by GUMI INC.

Q

Current Stock Price for GUMI INC by GUMI INC. (GUMIF)?

A

The stock price for GUMI INC by GUMI INC. (OTCPK: GUMIF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GUMI INC by GUMI INC. (GUMIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GUMI INC by GUMI INC..

Q

When is GUMI INC by GUMI INC. (OTCPK:GUMIF) reporting earnings?

A

GUMI INC by GUMI INC. does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GUMI INC by GUMI INC. (GUMIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GUMI INC by GUMI INC..

Q

What sector and industry does GUMI INC by GUMI INC. (GUMIF) operate in?

A

GUMI INC by GUMI INC. is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.